Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,762 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after acquiring an additional 32,015 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.11% of Coinbase Global worth $70,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Coinbase Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at multiple firms reaffirmed bullish ratings on Coinbase, with price targets ranging from $220 to $280, signaling confidence in upside from current levels.

Analysts at multiple firms reaffirmed bullish ratings on Coinbase, with price targets ranging from $220 to $280, signaling confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Coinbase’s expansion into tokenized equities and AI could broaden its addressable market and strengthen its “everything exchange” strategy.

Jefferies said Coinbase’s expansion into tokenized equities and AI could broaden its addressable market and strengthen its “everything exchange” strategy. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase launched AI-powered investing tools, including an AI investment adviser, alongside new trading features such as tokenized stocks, pre-IPO exposure, and portfolio transfers, which may improve user engagement and revenue diversification.

Coinbase launched AI-powered investing tools, including an AI investment adviser, alongside new trading features such as tokenized stocks, pre-IPO exposure, and portfolio transfers, which may improve user engagement and revenue diversification. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase’s move into tokenized U.S. equities, dividend-bearing onchain assets, and expanded stock/ETF trading could help it compete more directly with traditional brokerages and fintech platforms.

Coinbase’s move into tokenized U.S. equities, dividend-bearing onchain assets, and expanded stock/ETF trading could help it compete more directly with traditional brokerages and fintech platforms. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase-linked political spending and pro-crypto election results, such as the Alabama Senate runoff win backed by a crypto PAC, suggest improving regulatory and political momentum for the industry. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. President Capital upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $236.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point restated a "sell" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $250.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $164.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 3.32. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $184.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.96. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.36 and a 52 week high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,051 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $324,365.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 377,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,440,200. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 30,647 shares of company stock worth $5,740,941 over the last three months. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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