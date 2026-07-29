Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Stock Holdings Lowered by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,306 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after selling 14,739 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $16,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 546.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 181 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $325.00 price target on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $224.00 to $209.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $239.14.

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Trending Headlines about Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said AI agents could become major users of programmable money, positioning Coinbase’s Base network, USDC stablecoin and x402 payment protocol as infrastructure for autonomous transactions. The company says AI could expand—not replace—crypto demand. Coinbase Ties AI to Crypto

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said AI agents could become major users of programmable money, positioning Coinbase’s Base network, USDC stablecoin and x402 payment protocol as infrastructure for autonomous transactions. The company says AI could expand—not replace—crypto demand. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its “buy” rating and maintained a $240 price target, implying substantial upside from current levels. Rosenblatt Coinbase Rating

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its “buy” rating and maintained a $240 price target, implying substantial upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase is lobbying for the CLARITY Act and broader U.S. crypto infrastructure, arguing that clear rules could support domestic growth and help the country compete with China. The company also backed Federal Reserve payment accounts and interest on account balances, which could expand institutional opportunities if adopted. Coinbase Supports CLARITY Act

Coinbase is lobbying for the CLARITY Act and broader U.S. crypto infrastructure, arguing that clear rules could support domestic growth and help the country compete with China. The company also backed Federal Reserve payment accounts and interest on account balances, which could expand institutional opportunities if adopted. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts comparing Coinbase with Robinhood say Robinhood currently has more diversified revenue, while Coinbase may benefit later from tokenized securities and AI commerce. This frames a longer-term opportunity but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Coinbase and Robinhood Competition

Analysts comparing Coinbase with Robinhood say Robinhood currently has more diversified revenue, while Coinbase may benefit later from tokenized securities and AI commerce. This frames a longer-term opportunity but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 expectations call for weaker crypto trading activity. Stablecoins and subscription services may partly offset the slowdown, but Coinbase’s previous quarter missed both earnings and revenue estimates, keeping execution risk elevated. Coinbase Q2 Earnings Preview

Q2 expectations call for weaker crypto trading activity. Stablecoins and subscription services may partly offset the slowdown, but Coinbase’s previous quarter missed both earnings and revenue estimates, keeping execution risk elevated. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory uncertainty remains a material overhang: Armstrong warned some crypto business could move offshore if the CLARITY Act stalls. Reports that China is outspending the U.S. on digital-asset infrastructure also highlight competitive and policy risks. Crypto Business Could Leave the U.S.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total transaction of $1,815,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,200. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $346,684.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 84,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,991,110.64. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,841. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $139.18 and a one year high of $402.16.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm's revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report).

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