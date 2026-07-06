Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC Invests $873,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,590 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $654.00 to $857.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $755.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $667.73 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $363.01 and a 12-month high of $788.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $711.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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