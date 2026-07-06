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Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,039 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Written by MarketBeat
July 6, 2026
GE Vernova logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Collaborative Fund Advisors disclosed a new first-quarter stake in GE Vernova, buying 1,039 shares worth about $907,000.
  • Institutional interest in GE Vernova remains strong, with several other funds increasing their positions while analysts maintain a generally bullish view. The stock currently carries a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $1,089.88.
  • GE Vernova continues to benefit from AI-driven power demand, including demand for gas turbines, grid equipment, and electrification products. The company also recently reported a large earnings beat and announced a $0.50 quarterly dividend payable July 14.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 66,191 shares of the company's stock worth $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $1,113.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,042.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $881.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $506.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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