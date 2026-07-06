Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC Takes $893,000 Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 0.9% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company's stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.9% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company's stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts: Sign Up

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NVT opened at $152.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $68.90 and a 12-month high of $184.64.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm's revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's payout ratio is 27.91%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $4,603,864.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,745.51. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $2,773,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,044,282. This trade represents a 40.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $218.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider nVent Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and nVent Electric wasn't on the list.

While nVent Electric currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here