Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total transaction of $39,343.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,615,656.24. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279 over the last three months. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $319.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.82 and a 12-month high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The company had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $379.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $393.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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