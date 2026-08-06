Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL - Free Report) by 191.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 85,830 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.40% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get COLL alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 75.5% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 59.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,192 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,551,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLL. Zacks Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Collegium Pharmaceutical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $57.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $35.73 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.24. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 95.18%. The company had revenue of $193.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company's core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company's principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Collegium Pharmaceutical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Collegium Pharmaceutical wasn't on the list.

While Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here