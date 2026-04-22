Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI - Free Report) TSE: CIGI by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,027 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 16,948 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned 0.06% of Colliers International Group worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 26.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $166.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $115.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm's 50-day moving average is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.78. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.66 and a 12 month high of $171.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.45.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company's real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

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