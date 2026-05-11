Colonial River Investments LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Colonial River Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,016 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the quarter. Nebius Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Colonial River Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Colonial River Investments LLC's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $9,084,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nebius Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. BWS Financial raised their target price on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Nebius Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIS

Nebius Group Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $177.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $197.89. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.28 and a beta of 4.03. The business's fifty day moving average is $125.83 and its 200 day moving average is $107.25.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $3,460,225.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 868,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,067,617.97. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.10, for a total value of $720,450.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 42,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,136.20. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 146,441 shares of company stock worth $17,672,342 over the last 90 days.

Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

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About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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