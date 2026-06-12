Colonial Trust Co SC Boosts Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,373 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC's holdings in ASML were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML Stock Up 9.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,899.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $747.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $683.48 and a 52-week high of $1,903.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,529.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,365.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Zacks Research upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,589.63.

Read Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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