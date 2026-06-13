Columbia Bank Acquires 10,584 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Columbia Bank increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 388.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,311 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the quarter. Columbia Bank's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $102.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $211.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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