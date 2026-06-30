Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Trading Up 2.0%

Broadcom stock opened at $372.45 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.66 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $411.18 and its 200-day moving average is $362.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total transaction of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,464,964.64. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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