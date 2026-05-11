Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Position Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,827 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 79,029 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 16,575 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Income Insurance Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 39,373 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Comcast Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $90.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Comcast from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comcast to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Comcast from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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