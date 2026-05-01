Comerica Bank Acquires 14,354 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT - Free Report) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,439 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Boot Barn worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Boot Barn by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 13,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Boot Barn by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,420,000 after buying an additional 24,229 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd raised its stake in Boot Barn by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 35,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period.

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Boot Barn Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $171.44 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $165.51 and its 200-day moving average is $181.10. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.07 and a 1-year high of $210.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.10%.The firm had revenue of $705.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.250-7.350 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Boot Barn from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boot Barn from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boot Barn from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Boot Barn from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $224.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOOT

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

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