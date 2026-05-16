Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 37,987.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,031 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 309,217 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.88% of Comfort Systems USA worth $289,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $317,319,555.76. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,472.56, for a total value of $12,717,028.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 73,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,962,077.20. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,024 shares of company stock worth $99,678,386. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Glj Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,923.20.

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Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,994.37 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $452.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,073.99. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 1.70. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,599.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,261.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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