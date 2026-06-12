Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Purchased by Caerus Investment Advisors LLC

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total value of $7,792,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,804 shares in the company, valued at $65,855,938.68. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Glj Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,991.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 7.3%

NYSE:FIX opened at $1,844.63 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,772.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,382.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $489.54 and a 52-week high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

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