Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,357 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA makes up 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Comfort Systems USA worth $26,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 658.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,390 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $767,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 50.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 624.4% in the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 19.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $12,474,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Comfort Systems USA

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target (from $1,611 to $1,819) and maintained a Buy rating — a clear catalyst that can attract buyers and support the stock’s recent gains. Stifel Raises Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target (from $1,611 to $1,819) and maintained a Buy rating — a clear catalyst that can attract buyers and support the stock’s recent gains. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp published materially higher near‑ and longer‑term EPS forecasts (several quarterly and FY2026/FY2027 estimates well above consensus), signaling stronger expected earnings growth that can justify higher multiples and lift investor sentiment.

KeyCorp published materially higher near‑ and longer‑term EPS forecasts (several quarterly and FY2026/FY2027 estimates well above consensus), signaling stronger expected earnings growth that can justify higher multiples and lift investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Multiple Zacks pieces highlight momentum and the likelihood of an earnings beat (including a recent one‑week price surge), which can fuel momentum buying ahead of results. Comfort Systems (FIX) Is Up 12.39% in One Week

Multiple Zacks pieces highlight momentum and the likelihood of an earnings beat (including a recent one‑week price surge), which can fuel momentum buying ahead of results. Neutral Sentiment: The company scheduled its Q1 2026 results release for after-market close on April 23 and a conference call/webcast on April 24 — a routine event but one that will be the immediate driver of volatility as management discusses results, margins, backlog and guidance. Conference Call and Webcast Announcement

The company scheduled its Q1 2026 results release for after-market close on April 23 and a conference call/webcast on April 24 — a routine event but one that will be the immediate driver of volatility as management discusses results, margins, backlog and guidance. Negative Sentiment: There was a recent one‑day pullback reported in the press (a -2.61% move on a prior trading day), indicating short‑term profit‑taking and the potential for volatility into the earnings print. Comfort Systems (FIX) Stock Dips While Market Gains

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.9%

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,652.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,671.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,422.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,129.31.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,643.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FIX

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total value of $6,163,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,703,260.90. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.12, for a total transaction of $13,608,468.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 171,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $249,243,501.76. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,288 shares of company stock worth $53,677,038 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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