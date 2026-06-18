Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Sold by Castle Hook Partners LP

Castle Hook Partners LP lowered its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,834 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 11,098 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA accounts for 1.0% of Castle Hook Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Castle Hook Partners LP owned approximately 0.76% of Comfort Systems USA worth $249,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total value of $8,561,565.00. Following the sale, the director owned 68,983 shares in the company, valued at $131,244,986.31. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total transaction of $2,020,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,295,571.84. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FIX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Glj Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,991.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $1,932.05 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,812.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,409.97. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $489.98 and a 52-week high of $2,073.99. The company has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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