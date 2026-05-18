Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Glj Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,923.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,779.78, for a total value of $889,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,339,340. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total value of $2,020,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,295,571.84. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 61,024 shares of company stock valued at $99,678,386 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,994.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 1.70. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $452.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,073.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,599.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,263.40.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.Comfort Systems USA's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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