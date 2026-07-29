Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Sold by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,568 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA comprises 4.2% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Smith Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Comfort Systems USA worth $82,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 35 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 239 shares of the construction company's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 603 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 6.3%

FIX opened at $1,622.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,829.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,581.48. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $655.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,073.99. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.45 by $2.08. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.53 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,910.00 price objective on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $2,004.00 to $2,110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $2,125.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,057.86.

View Our Latest Report on FIX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total value of $7,792,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,855,938.68. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 29,278 shares of company stock worth $57,147,119 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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