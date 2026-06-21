Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Sold by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA comprises approximately 1.7% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.'s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $1,971.17 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $489.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2,073.99. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,831.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,420.84. The firm has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The firm's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FIX. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,991.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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