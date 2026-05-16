Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220,868 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 147,094 shares during the quarter. CocaCola accounts for about 3.2% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.05% of CocaCola worth $155,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 242,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Get CocaCola alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,383.25. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $19,839,448.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,013,186.70. This represents a 47.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 755,101 shares of company stock valued at $59,988,566. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $80.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company's 50-day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.23.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's payout ratio is 66.67%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here