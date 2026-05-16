Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 77,556 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,759 shares of the cable giant's stock after purchasing an additional 77,556 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Comcast were worth $19,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,706,330 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $1,059,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,687,135 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $5,677,190,000 after buying an additional 7,917,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2,970.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,394,728 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $221,028,000 after buying an additional 7,153,895 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,356.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,556,098 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $205,993,000 after buying an additional 6,105,867 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 554.9% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,005,158 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $178,634,000 after buying an additional 4,240,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Comcast

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Comcast from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Comcast from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Comcast from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.79.

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Comcast Trading Down 1.6%

CMCSA opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.Comcast's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Further Reading

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