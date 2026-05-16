Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,782 shares of the energy producer's stock after purchasing an additional 19,813 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,251,183 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $11,256,713,000 after purchasing an additional 408,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,645,397 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $4,318,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037,873 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,653,966 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $1,386,119,000 after purchasing an additional 260,091 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,994,674 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $1,228,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,351,010 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $979,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 34,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $4,128,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,090,689.92. This represents a 66.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 113,221 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $15,025,558.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,448,500. The trade was a 24.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 734,891 shares of company stock worth $93,345,692. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Truist Financial set a $128.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.14. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $123.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.25. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $135.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.62 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.05%.

ConocoPhillips News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on ConocoPhillips to $136 from $128 and kept a Buy rating, signaling more upside potential for the shares. MarketScreener

Argus raised its price target on ConocoPhillips to $136 from $128 and kept a Buy rating, signaling more upside potential for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank lifted FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips, reflecting improved expectations for the company’s profitability. MarketBeat report

Scotiabank lifted FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips, reflecting improved expectations for the company’s profitability. Positive Sentiment: Norway approved redevelopment plans for the Greater Ekofisk area, and ConocoPhillips also signed an offshore exploration memorandum of understanding in Syria, which could support future reserve and production growth. Yahoo Finance

Norway approved redevelopment plans for the Greater Ekofisk area, and ConocoPhillips also signed an offshore exploration memorandum of understanding in Syria, which could support future reserve and production growth. Positive Sentiment: Energy stocks broadly moved higher as oil prices stayed firm, which tends to improve sentiment for upstream producers like ConocoPhillips. Yahoo Finance sector update

Energy stocks broadly moved higher as oil prices stayed firm, which tends to improve sentiment for upstream producers like ConocoPhillips. Neutral Sentiment: ConocoPhillips’ Q1 earnings-related coverage focused on comparing revenue, EPS, and key metrics with Wall Street estimates, with no major surprise highlighted in the summary provided. Zacks

ConocoPhillips’ Q1 earnings-related coverage focused on comparing revenue, EPS, and key metrics with Wall Street estimates, with no major surprise highlighted in the summary provided. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved board governance and auditors at the annual meeting, removing a routine governance overhang but not changing the core investment outlook. TipRanks

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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