Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,968 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Xylem were worth $14,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,192,682 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $171,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,342 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $105,160,000 after acquiring an additional 553,152 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,407,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 633,648 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $86,290,000 after acquiring an additional 448,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2,309.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431,824 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $54,314,000 after acquiring an additional 413,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.77.

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Xylem Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:XYL opened at $108.17 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $120.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.04 and a 52-week high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Xylem declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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