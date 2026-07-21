Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $167.56 Million Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,203,320 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,548 shares during the quarter. CocaCola makes up approximately 3.5% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.05% of CocaCola worth $167,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about CocaCola

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Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

CocaCola Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average is $77.77. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $85.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $353.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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