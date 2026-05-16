Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $31.13 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,705 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Waste Management were worth $31,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 218.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,805 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $302,494,000 after purchasing an additional 939,455 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 163.7% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,400,701 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $309,317,000 after purchasing an additional 869,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,436,462 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,487,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,255 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3,209.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 681,366 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $150,466,000 after purchasing an additional 660,776 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 247.5% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 868,780 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 618,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, COO John J. Morris sold 7,979 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $1,955,413.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,177,625.92. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.13, for a total value of $150,628.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,356.91. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,490 shares of company stock worth $11,416,338. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $219.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.92. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $248.13. The company has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $255.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Further Reading

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