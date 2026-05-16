Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $48.62 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,549 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 13,549 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.0% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Amgen were worth $48,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $326.31 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $349.17 and its 200-day moving average is $342.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.73 and a 52 week high of $391.29. The firm has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.15%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

See Also

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