Free Trial
→ Your safe trade formula (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $55.73 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Written by MarketBeat
May 16, 2026
Palo Alto Networks logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its Palo Alto Networks stake by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, though it still held 302,572 shares valued at about $55.7 million.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish on PANW, with multiple firms raising price targets; MarketBeat data shows an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.98.
  • Palo Alto Networks posted a strong quarter, reporting $1.03 EPS and $2.59 billion in revenue, both ahead of expectations, while insiders also sold shares during the period.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,572 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 46,419 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $55,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,412,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 672,129 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $136,859,000 after acquiring an additional 384,985 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364,442 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $277,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 54,401 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $209.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $214.98.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.32, for a total transaction of $272,459.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,466,400. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $802,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 150,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,103,105. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,575 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $242.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.16, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.77. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $139.57 and a one year high of $245.80. The business's fifty day moving average is $174.81 and its 200-day moving average is $181.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.96%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Palo Alto Networks Right Now?

Before you consider Palo Alto Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palo Alto Networks wasn't on the list.

While Palo Alto Networks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
tc pixel
The gold strategy that works whether prices rise or fall
The gold strategy that works whether prices rise or fall
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
Trading legend: “I made millions for CEO clients just repeating this 1 secret”
Trading legend: “I made millions for CEO clients just repeating this 1 secret”
From TradeSmith (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
Buying the Dip Is Costing You More Than You Think — Do This Instead
Buying the Dip Is Costing You More Than You Think — Do This Instead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines