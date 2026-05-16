Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $57.46 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,986 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 41,096 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Home Depot were worth $57,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,804 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarendon Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 989 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $391.00 to $348.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $405.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $297.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $296.88 and a one year high of $426.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory reiterated a Buy rating on Home Depot, suggesting at least one Wall Street firm still sees value in the shares despite recent volatility.

Telsey Advisory reiterated a rating on Home Depot, suggesting at least one Wall Street firm still sees value in the shares despite recent volatility. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary has highlighted Home Depot as a potential beneficiary if housing turnover and mortgage-rate conditions improve, which could support future sales and earnings.

Some commentary has highlighted Home Depot as a potential beneficiary if housing turnover and mortgage-rate conditions improve, which could support future sales and earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are watching Home Depot closely ahead of earnings on May 19 , with articles focusing on whether pro demand, digital tools, and repair projects can offset a weaker housing backdrop.

Investors are watching Home Depot closely ahead of earnings on , with articles focusing on whether pro demand, digital tools, and repair projects can offset a weaker housing backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Home Depot can perform well in a lower-rate environment, but also noted the stock needs stronger housing turnover to really accelerate.

Jim Cramer said Home Depot can perform well in a lower-rate environment, but also noted the stock needs stronger housing turnover to really accelerate. Negative Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein cut its price target on Home Depot to $365 from $390 and kept a Market Perform rating, reflecting a more cautious view on near-term upside.

Sanford C. Bernstein cut its price target on Home Depot to from and kept a rating, reflecting a more cautious view on near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: A new class-action lawsuit reportedly pressured the stock, adding legal uncertainty at an already sensitive time for investors.

A new reportedly pressured the stock, adding legal uncertainty at an already sensitive time for investors. Negative Sentiment: Recent pre-earnings pullback and broader worries about housing turnover have also weighed on sentiment, helping explain why Home Depot stock has been moving lower.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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