Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $83.43 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,167 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.7% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $83,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,238 shares of the company's stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 28,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PG. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $162.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on PG

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $141.68 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $146.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.21. The company has a market cap of $329.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $170.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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