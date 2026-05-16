Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $9.64 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW - Free Report) by 211.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,184 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 63,903 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,073,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 81.0% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,306,922 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $134,142,000 after acquiring an additional 584,949 shares in the last quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,012,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,034,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,307.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 325,029 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $33,377,000 after acquiring an additional 301,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Stephon A. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $307,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 83,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,603,040.48. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded T. Rowe Price Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $99.54.

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T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.4%

TROW stock opened at $102.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.51. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.23. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.22 and a 1-year high of $118.22.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 28.28%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. T. Rowe Price Group's dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm's product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

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