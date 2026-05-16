Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,297 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 35,814 shares during the quarter. McDonald's accounts for 2.5% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.06% of McDonald's worth $125,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in McDonald's by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald's by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald's by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in McDonald's by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in McDonald's by 2.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Trading Up 0.5%

MCD stock opened at $276.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $271.98 and a 12-month high of $341.75. The business's fifty day moving average price is $304.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.02.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald's news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.72, for a total value of $100,805.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,042.24. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,119 shares of company stock worth $3,945,973. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $334.45.

View Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

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