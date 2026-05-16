Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 256.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212,673 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after buying an additional 872,068 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.0% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $49,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 490.0% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Mary-Lee Stillwell sold 8,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,100. This represents a 16.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $9,922,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 145,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,873.09. This trade represents a 57.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $46.44 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $193.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $51.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.Verizon Communications's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

See Also

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