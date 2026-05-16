Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,023 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,960.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 306 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company's stock.

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Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $70.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.66. The firm's fifty day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $87.17.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Omnicom Group's revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group's payout ratio is currently 820.51%.

Omnicom Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 38.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $93.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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