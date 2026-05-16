Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Stake in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706,971 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. ExxonMobil makes up 1.7% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $85,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 968.0% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $157.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.19.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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