Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 1,054.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,202 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 191,083 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,281,448 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $5,780,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,130 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 22,635,179 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $665,474,000 after purchasing an additional 670,856 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,165,368 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $627,502,000 after purchasing an additional 216,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,551,759 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $468,588,000 after purchasing an additional 205,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,878,898 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $449,532,000 after purchasing an additional 213,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $207,609.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 188,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,359,320.24. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $49,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 44,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,422,419.96. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 29,598 shares of company stock valued at $966,877 over the last 90 days. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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