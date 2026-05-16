Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,161 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 12,346 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.6% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $79,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in Caterpillar by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total value of $326,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 530 shares in the company, valued at $480,180. This trade represents a 40.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,287 shares of company stock valued at $93,259,774. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $888.90 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $775.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.24 and a 52 week high of $931.35. The company has a market capitalization of $409.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 30.06%.

Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $677.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $923.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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