Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,752 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 123,091 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm comprises about 1.2% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $59,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Qualcomm by 1.5% in the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Qualcomm by 0.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Qualcomm by 2.6% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Qualcomm by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in Qualcomm by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Argus set a $220.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.37.

View Our Latest Report on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $33,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,316 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $201.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.85. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $247.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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