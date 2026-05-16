Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 10,690 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,412 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,690 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company's stock worth $41,155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 448,554 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,044,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,888,000 after acquiring an additional 151,644 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 25.5% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,024,000 after acquiring an additional 81,625 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 10.5% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 55,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $210.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.97 billion, a PE ratio of 103.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company's 50-day moving average is $210.27 and its 200-day moving average is $220.10. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.25 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $235.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of Skyrizi and Rinvoq , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Article: How Important Are Skyrizi and Rinvoq to AbbVie's Q1 Results?

AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of and , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Article: AbbVie analyst estimate update

Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted AbbVie as a potentially better growth story than AstraZeneca because of its valuation, dividend profile, and pipeline strength. Article: Which Pharma Giant Offers Better Growth: AstraZeneca or AbbVie?

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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