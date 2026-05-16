Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 13,621 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,332 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,621 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in American Electric Power by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 330.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 7,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $125.15 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.72 and a 52-week high of $139.44. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.62.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,097.04. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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