Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 3,987,428 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,402 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,987,428 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in AT&T were worth $15,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer cut shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.14.

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AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business's 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

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