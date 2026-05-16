Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 5,043 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,176 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $30,238,162,000 after acquiring an additional 995,210 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $7,516,107,000 after buying an additional 3,439,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,499,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $6,042,710,000 after buying an additional 1,747,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $4,503,419,000 after buying an additional 7,293,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,505,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $3,282,296,000 after buying an additional 755,076 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.4%

UNH opened at $393.65 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $404.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $357.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.82 and a 200-day moving average of $318.53.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $378.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly raised its earnings estimates for UnitedHealth and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing the view that the company’s profit outlook remains solid. MarketBeat UNH report

Erste Group Bank slightly raised its earnings estimates for UnitedHealth and kept a rating, reinforcing the view that the company’s profit outlook remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary remains upbeat after UnitedHealth’s strong first-quarter results, with analysts and market watchers pointing to a substantial rebound since March lows and improved investor confidence in the stock’s longer-term earnings power. Seeking Alpha article

Recent commentary remains upbeat after UnitedHealth’s strong first-quarter results, with analysts and market watchers pointing to a substantial rebound since March lows and improved investor confidence in the stock’s longer-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: The broader market tone was positive, with major indexes closing higher and hitting new highs, which may have helped sentiment across large-cap healthcare stocks.

The broader market tone was positive, with major indexes closing higher and hitting new highs, which may have helped sentiment across large-cap healthcare stocks. Negative Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it sold several smaller holdings, including UnitedHealth, which may raise concerns that a high-profile investor is reducing exposure to the stock. Reuters article

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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