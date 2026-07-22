Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 9,735 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,986 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 9,735 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Lam Research by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Trading Up 5.0%

Lam Research stock opened at $322.00 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.93 and a 12 month high of $438.50. The company has a market capitalization of $402.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.80. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $340.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $360.51.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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