Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,225 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.8% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $40,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,005.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $939.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $997.00. The firm has a market cap of $946.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Eli Lilly, lifting its forecast to $36.30 per share from $36.06 and above the broader consensus of $35.80, signaling continued earnings momentum.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Eli Lilly, lifting its forecast to $36.30 per share from $36.06 and above the broader consensus of $35.80, signaling continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim recently boosted Lilly’s price target by $52 after the company’s strong first-quarter results, reinforcing the view that analysts see more upside after another blowout quarter.

Guggenheim recently boosted Lilly’s price target by $52 after the company’s strong first-quarter results, reinforcing the view that analysts see more upside after another blowout quarter. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage continues to highlight Lilly as one of the most watched stocks, with commentary pointing to its dominant position in the weight-loss drug market and ongoing bullish investor interest. Article: Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

Media coverage continues to highlight Lilly as one of the most watched stocks, with commentary pointing to its dominant position in the weight-loss drug market and ongoing bullish investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to Lilly’s expanding pipeline, including new and advancing trials in ALS, GI disease, and immuno-dermatology, which adds optionality beyond its core diabetes and obesity franchises.

Several reports pointed to Lilly’s expanding pipeline, including new and advancing trials in ALS, GI disease, and immuno-dermatology, which adds optionality beyond its core diabetes and obesity franchises. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment also got a boost from headlines calling Lilly a potential bull-market leader and suggesting the stock could approach $1,100 if momentum continues. Article: Is Eli Lilly Going To $1,100?

Investor sentiment also got a boost from headlines calling Lilly a potential bull-market leader and suggesting the stock could approach $1,100 if momentum continues. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly and UNICEF announced a $50 million partnership tied to the company’s 150th anniversary, which may help its ESG profile and public image, but the direct earnings impact appears limited in the near term.

Lilly and UNICEF announced a $50 million partnership tied to the company’s 150th anniversary, which may help its ESG profile and public image, but the direct earnings impact appears limited in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles were mainly awareness pieces or broad market commentary rather than company-specific catalysts, so they are unlikely to be major stock drivers on their own.

Some articles were mainly awareness pieces or broad market commentary rather than company-specific catalysts, so they are unlikely to be major stock drivers on their own. Negative Sentiment: Broader market commentary warned that the S&P 500 may be due for a correction, which could create short-term pressure on high-multiple growth stocks like Lilly if risk appetite fades.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,218.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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