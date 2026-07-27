Commodore Capital LP Acquires New Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. $KPTI

Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,950,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,862,000. Karyopharm Therapeutics accounts for 0.6% of Commodore Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned 8.65% of Karyopharm Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company's stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KPTI. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on KPTI

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics NASDAQ: KPTI is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel first-in-class drugs that target the nuclear export protein XPO1. The company's lead product, selinexor (marketed as XPOVIO), is an oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound approved for treatment of multiple myeloma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. In addition to selinexor, Karyopharm's pipeline includes second-generation SINE compounds and combination studies in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, Karyopharm has built a research platform around modulation of nuclear export pathways.

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