Commodore Capital LP Invests $19.34 Million in Zura Bio Limited $ZURA

Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,250,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,338,000. Zura Bio makes up about 1.1% of Commodore Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Commodore Capital LP owned 3.43% of Zura Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Zura Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Zura Bio in the third quarter worth about $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZURA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Zura Bio from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.75.

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Zura Bio Price Performance

Shares of Zura Bio stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $496.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. Zura Bio Limited has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $7.44.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation protein bioconjugates for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Leveraging a proprietary platform for site-specific incorporation of non-canonical amino acids, the company aims to create highly targeted conjugates that improve drug delivery, enhance imaging contrast, and reduce off-target toxicity. Zura Bio’s technology is designed to streamline the manufacturing process by enabling precise attachment of payloads—such as cytotoxic drugs or imaging agents—to protein scaffolds without affecting their native structure or function.

The company’s research and development activities center on expanding its platform across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

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