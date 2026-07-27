Commodore Capital LP Makes New $26.42 Million Investment in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. $CATX

Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,336,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,424,000. Perspective Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.5% of Commodore Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Commodore Capital LP owned about 5.56% of Perspective Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,814 shares of the company's stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 188,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 118.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,067 shares of the company's stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 405,612 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 375.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 187,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 148,013 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 44.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 60,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 25,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company's stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 17,982.69% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CATX shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.62.

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Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

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