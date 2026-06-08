Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 8,005 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,401 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the company's stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 13.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company's stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 902 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Astera Labs Stock Performance

Astera Labs stock opened at $317.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.81. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $372.37. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 214.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 3.95.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALAB shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Astera Labs

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 796 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.03, for a total value of $231,659.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 103,343 shares in the company, valued at $30,075,913.29. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 28,737 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $7,173,329.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,789,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $945,868,091.84. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,311,256 shares of company stock valued at $477,341,446 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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