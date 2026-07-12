Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 3,769 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,004 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Oracle were worth $58,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 29,697,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,851,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.86. The stock has a market cap of $405.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s record AI backlog, stronger fiscal 2027 outlook, and expanding cloud businesses are being highlighted as reasons long-term investors may want to hold the stock despite the recent selloff. Article Title

Oracle’s record AI backlog, stronger fiscal 2027 outlook, and expanding cloud businesses are being highlighted as reasons long-term investors may want to hold the stock despite the recent selloff. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated support for Oracle, and several articles point to Oracle’s massive cloud backlog and AI-related demand as evidence that the company still has meaningful growth potential. Article Title

Bernstein reiterated support for Oracle, and several articles point to Oracle’s massive cloud backlog and AI-related demand as evidence that the company still has meaningful growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle announced new partnerships and innovation initiatives, including IMSA Labs and a racing-focused cloud studio, which expand its cloud ecosystem but are not yet material enough to move the stock on their own. Article Title

Oracle announced new partnerships and innovation initiatives, including IMSA Labs and a racing-focused cloud studio, which expand its cloud ecosystem but are not yet material enough to move the stock on their own. Negative Sentiment: S&P Global cut Oracle’s credit rating closer to junk, reinforcing worries about the company’s large debt burden and financing needs for its AI infrastructure buildout. Article Title

S&P Global cut Oracle’s credit rating closer to junk, reinforcing worries about the company’s large debt burden and financing needs for its AI infrastructure buildout. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests Oracle may be facing concentration risk in its backlog and investor concern over the scale of spending required to support AI growth, which is keeping pressure on the shares. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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